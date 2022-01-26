EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.25

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.25 and last traded at $109.25, with a volume of 75330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

