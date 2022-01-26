Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $281.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $290.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $226.06 on Monday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.