Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Schrödinger, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schrödinger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.46). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

SDGR stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. Schrödinger has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Schrödinger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 103,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Schrödinger by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

