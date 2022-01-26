Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEC. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

