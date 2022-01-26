Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PBF Energy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

PBF stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after acquiring an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.