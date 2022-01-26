Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $367.05.

Shares of EL opened at $294.21 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

