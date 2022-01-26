Etherland (ELAND) Price Hits $0.0344 on Exchanges

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Etherland has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $6,446.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etherland has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Etherland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 29,126,730 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

