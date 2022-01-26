EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EVTC. Susquehanna lowered shares of EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of EVTC opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

