EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.09

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Separately, AlphaValue cut shares of EVN to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

