Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Critical Contrast

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 13.10% 8.27% 7.19% La Jolla Pharmaceutical 16.67% -15.92% 13.71%

83.0% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exelixis and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 9 0 2.90 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exelixis presently has a consensus target price of $33.10, indicating a potential upside of 81.77%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 239.37%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Exelixis.

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 5.83 $111.78 million $0.51 35.71 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 3.64 -$39.42 million $0.32 13.81

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. La Jolla Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exelixis beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

