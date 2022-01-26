F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Earnings Results

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $25.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.00. 56,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.78. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

