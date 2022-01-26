Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down to $21.62

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $20.02. Farfetch shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 385,673 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.