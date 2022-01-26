Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Critical Survey

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -359.66% -28.25% -20.45% PolarityTE -265.02% -102.66% -58.40%

99.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and PolarityTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 127.03 -$173.39 million ($2.12) -19.72 PolarityTE $10.13 million 4.21 -$42.85 million ($0.56) -0.93

PolarityTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fate Therapeutics and PolarityTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86 PolarityTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $104.13, suggesting a potential upside of 149.06%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats PolarityTE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.