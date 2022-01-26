Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
NYSE:FATH opened at $10.68 on Monday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.
