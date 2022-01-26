Fei Protocol (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.40 or 0.06783335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,721.31 or 0.99780252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

