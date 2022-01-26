Ferrari (RACE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY21 guidance at EUR 4.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $5.070-$5.070 EPS.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $226.66 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

