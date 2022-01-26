Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Position Lowered by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

FTEC traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.02. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,416. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.59.

