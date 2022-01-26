Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,666,299 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $51,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,051. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.71.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

