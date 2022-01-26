Financial Review: Insignia Systems (ISIG) versus Its Competitors

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Insignia Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insignia Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million -$4.61 million -8.02 Insignia Systems Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -5.93

Insignia Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Insignia Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems Competitors 135 581 638 11 2.38

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 74.13%. Given Insignia Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.63% -56.13% -25.74% Insignia Systems Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Risk and Volatility

Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insignia Systems competitors beat Insignia Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

