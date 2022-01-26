Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $573.98 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,119 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $573,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after acquiring an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,368.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

