First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of BUSE traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,957. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Busey by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Busey by 102.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Busey by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Busey by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

