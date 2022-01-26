First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

