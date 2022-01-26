First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 669309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 price target on shares of First Mining Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$192.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,480,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,944,093.90.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

