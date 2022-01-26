First National Financial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FN opened at C$42.72 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$39.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. Research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

Several research firms have commented on FN. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.08.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

