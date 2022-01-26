First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,088 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,718,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.36 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.