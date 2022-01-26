First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 8.3% during the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $1,383,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in HubSpot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $435.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.11 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.96.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.