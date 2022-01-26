First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $12.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

