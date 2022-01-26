First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.17. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.