First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. 8,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $191.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

