Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $29.63. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 38 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 105,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

