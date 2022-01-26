Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 68,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,962. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.28. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

