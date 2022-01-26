Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $19.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:F opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

