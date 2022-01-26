Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 253.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $490,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.0% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.54. 12,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,225. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

