Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Target makes up about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 461.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,638,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.21. 79,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,515. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.65.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.