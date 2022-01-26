Fort L.P. Sells 1,204 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $154.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,851. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

