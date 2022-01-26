Fort L.P. Sells 1,632 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 51,054 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.04. 158,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,813. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $236.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.29%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.