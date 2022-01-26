Fort L.P. Sells 1,898 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.38. 8,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

