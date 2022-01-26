Fort L.P. Sells 435 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 13,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,116 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $534,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,362. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $12.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $514.84. 65,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,833. The company has a market cap of $245.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $588.81 and its 200 day moving average is $615.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

