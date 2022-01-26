Forterra (LON:FORT) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.59) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.78) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forterra has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 312.71 ($4.22).

LON:FORT opened at GBX 259.75 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £593.91 million and a PE ratio of 15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 279.04. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 236 ($3.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.45).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

