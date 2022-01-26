Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 135,336 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6,294.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 135,336 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.13 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $167.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

