Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 19,221 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.28. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

