Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5,698.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

NYSE:AXP opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.