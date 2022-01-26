Fortis Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

