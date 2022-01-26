Fortis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,321 shares in the last quarter.

AAXJ opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $102.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

