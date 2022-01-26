Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 2,522 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,897,000 after buying an additional 2,452,521 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,161,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 102,913 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,029,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 829,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

