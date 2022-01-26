Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.93.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

