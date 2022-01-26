Fortis Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,632,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 596.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,905,000 after acquiring an additional 482,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.