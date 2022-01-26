Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

FRU stock opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.67. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

FRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.05.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

