Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$13.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRU shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

