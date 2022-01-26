Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.06. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 1,584 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 million, a PE ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

